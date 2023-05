Ever imagined a world where we could utilize the power of a living cell to carry out certain functions? Just like we have robots that help in several aspects of our lives, some scientists in US universities have come up with a living robot known as the xenobot.

The xenobot had been predicted to be a valuable tool in medicine and other fields. In years to come, it wouldn't only help treat cancer, but it would help keep the aquatic bodies clean.

But despite this, there had been several controversies on whether the xenobot should be part of our future or not. This article contains everything you would want to know about this living machine.