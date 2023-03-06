Fruit Waste: How discarded peels could give billions access to clean water

Conventional solar still is the simplest of water purifiers that consists of a vessel containing undrinkable water and a transparent cover. The cover allows sunlight to pass through and heat the water, which then evaporates and rises inside the setup. The water vapor then hits the inside surface of the transparent cover, where it cools down and trickles down, where it is collected in another clean vessel and is suitable for drinking.

To quicken the process, researchers have used materials that facilitate quicker evaporation of water. However, these materials include ingredients that are sourced from coal either directly or indirectly.

How can fruit waste help?

Edison Ang, an assistant professor at NTU, and his research team were looking for something that did not have to be mined and could still be a part of the solar still and found that fruit waste such as orange and banana peels, as well as coconut husks, were the answer they were seeking.

To convert the waste into a usable material, it was first heated to temperatures above 1,500 Fahrenheit (850 degrees Celsius) for a few hours and then mixed with molybdenum. This turned it into molybdenum carbide, a hydrophilic or water-attracting metal that also has a high light-to-heat conversion efficiency.