Frying potatoes in space may be possible, thanks to new apparatus

​Gravity governs everything we do on Earth, including how we fry potatoes. Humans have been frying food for centuries, and it is a simple task. However, there is actually more to it, and it involves complex science.

Thanks to buoyancy, it is possible to fry potatoes. Buoyancy causes bubbles to form on the surface and travel upwards, allowing for the perfect fry. In microgravity, however, this simple task becomes much more difficult.

Without the gravitational pull, the bubbles do not rise, preventing the frying of crispy potatoes. However, it has been discovered that it may be possible to fry potatoes in a microgravity environment.