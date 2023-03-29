New fuel cell implant can help manage type-1 diabetes

"The new system autonomously regulates insulin and blood glucose levels and could be used to treat diabetes in the future," said Martin Fussenegger, the lead researcher of this invention, in a statement.

How does the implantable fuel cell function?

This fuel cell resembles much like a tea bag and can be implanted under the individual's skin.

It was designed using a nonwoven fabric along with the coating of alginate — an algae product used mostly for biomedical purposes. The alginate soaks up body fluid, which in turn allows the glucose to pass from the tissue into the implanted fuel cell, explains the official statement.

Inside the fuel cell, the team has placed a copper-based nanoparticle anode. It is specifically designed to split glucose into gluconic acid and a proton to produce an electric current.

Furthermore, the fuel cell is combined with artificial beta cells that allow the production and secretion of insulin just by the touch of a button.

Various step-by-step process occurs that enables power generation along with a controlled insulin supply.

The process starts with the detection of excess glucose, and the system begins to generate power. The statement explains: "This electrical energy is then used to stimulate the cells to produce and release insulin into the blood. As a result, blood sugar dips to a normal level. Once it falls below a certain threshold value, the production of electricity and insulin stops."

This functioning has been successfully tested in mice. There is currently only a prototype; however, the team believes that an industry partner will be required for large-scale production. Every year, millions of people worldwide are affected by type 1 diabetes. According to a study published in The Lancet, there were approximately 8·4 million individuals with type 1 diabetes in 2021.