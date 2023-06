Autonomous vehicles and robots are taking over all areas of our life, from reversing deforestation to electric ferries.

Scientists have previously worked on developing autonomous boats that can carry cargo in hard-to-reach areas. However, these boats can't go underwater.

Bathymetry, or studying the depth and underwater topography of bodies of water, such as oceans, seas, rivers, and lakes, often requires the participation of a crew.

Now, researchers have developed a fully autonomous boat that can carry out bathymetric surveys and be useful for reconnaissance missions. It was developed by researchers at The University of Texas, El Paso (UTEP), led by Laura Alvarez, an assistant professor at the Department of Earth, Environmental, and Resource Sciences at UTEP.