Researchers print fully recyclable electronics that replace toxic chemicals with water

Franklin and his team previously demonstrated the first fully recyclable printed electronics. This time they've produced the same that replaces the use of chemicals with water in the fabrication process, in what can be called a first.

Recyclable printed electronics use three carbon-based inks: semiconducting carbon nanotubes, conductive graphene, and insulating nanocellulose.

Water-based approach to make environmentally-friendly electronics

To make a water-based ink in which the carbon nanotubes don't clump together, a surfactant similar to detergent is added. However, the output does not create a layer of carbon nanotubes dense enough for a high current of electrons to travel across.

"You want the carbon nanotubes to look like al dente spaghetti strewn down on a flat surface," said Franklin. "But with water-based ink, they look more like they’ve been taken one by one and tossed on a wall to check for doneness. If we were using chemicals, we could just print multiple passes again and again until there were enough nanotubes. But water doesn’t work that way. We could do it 100 times and there’d still be the same density as the first time," he added.

This happens because the surfactant prevents additional layers from adhering to the first. In traditional processes, the surfactants would be removed using high temperatures or harsh chemicals, which can pose human and environmental health risks.

Franklin and his group developed a cyclical process in which the device is rinsed with water, dried in relatively low heat, and printed on again. "When the amount of surfactant used in the ink is also tuned down, the researchers show that their inks and processes can create fully functional, fully recyclable, fully water-based transistors," the release said.