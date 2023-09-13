Tokamak Energy's Demo4 powers ahead with cryogenic success

Nuclear fusion energy is often considered the epitome of clean and sustainable power. This process is akin to the one that fuels stars in the Universe, and scientists aim to replicate it here on Earth.

However, one of the biggest challenges faced by fusion energy research is achieving the high temperatures and pressures, such as those in the cores of stars, to initiate and sustain nuclear reactions.

However, this challenging goal is now one step closer to realization. In a groundbreaking development, Tokamak Energy's superconducting magnet system, known as Demo4, has successfully completed a crucial series of cryogenic tests.