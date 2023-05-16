Future travelers may fly from London to Sydney in just two hours via space

Travelers will be able to fly from London to Sydney via space in under two hours in the near future. Yes, you read it right!

With the advent of space tourism, more and more technological solutions that could significantly cut down the long travel hours are emerging, revolutionizing the aviation industry.

This intriguing finding stems from a study conducted by the UK's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), and the results have reportedly been published in the journal Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance.

The study highlights, “Commercial suborbital space flights are now available for tourism and scientific research, and are ultimately anticipated to mature into extremely fast point-to-point travel, e.g., London to Sydney in less than two hours.”