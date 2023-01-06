5 futuristic technologies from CES 2023

Here are some of the most futuristic technologies that will be exhibited from January 5th to January 8th, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nevada.

1. My-own-voice, by Acapella Group

My-own-voice is a voice synthesizer specifically designed for users with voice impairments caused by muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or other conditions that may impact speech.

With my-own-voice, people who are about to lose their ability to speak can preserve their voice by recreating it synthetically, requiring recordings of just 50 sentences to create their own digital voice.

My-own-voice supports up to 30 languages, and it uses Deep Neural Network (DNN) technology to create a digital copy of the user’s voice, which can be added to an Augmentative and Alternative Communication (ACC) device. This way, users can keep communicating with a digital version of their own voice, respecting its original timbre, accent, and intonation.

My-own-voice is one of the CES 2023 Innovation Award honorees. The product belongs to the Acapela Group, an independent and fully owned subsidiary of Tobii Dynavox, a global leader in assistive technology for communication.

2. iVolve Pro by Curinginnos, Inc.

iVolve Pro is a tennis training partner robot system that works like an intelligent ball machine, relying on AI-based vision recognition technology to compete like a real tennis player.

The robot uses an advanced autonomous driving system with machine learning algorithms to smartly change its position in the court. It moves dynamically with the aid of a Swerve Drive System that allows a 360-degree rotation with independent steering in its four wheels.

iVolve Pro Curinginnos

iVolve Pro can be self-operated or manipulated by a human through a mobile app. In any case, it is meant to remove the need for another player in tennis practices.

This invention was developed by a South Korean manufacturer of sports equipment, Curinginnos Inc., and it is an innovation award product at the CES 2023.

3. ErgoSportive by Ergomotion, Inc.

ErgoSportive is a complete sleep and recovery system mainly intended for athletes and fitness-focused individuals.

An Innovation Award honoree at the CES 2023, the ErgoSportive system consists of an adjustable smart bed with advanced, non-contact biometric health sensors that collect the user’s sleep data and display it in an app. The app can use this data to deliver customized recovery recommendations and/or to elaborate a report for the person to share with their doctors or coaches.