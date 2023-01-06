5 futuristic technologies from CES 2023
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is an annual trade fair in which innovators from around the world exhibit their best inventions and breakthrough technologies in the consumer electronics industry.
The CES has taken place every January since the 1960s in different cities around the USA. Today, it’s one of the most important tech events worldwide. Over 3100 exhibitors from 173 countries have been announced for CES 2023.
Here are some of the most futuristic technologies that will be exhibited from January 5th to January 8th, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nevada.
1. My-own-voice, by Acapella Group
My-own-voice is a voice synthesizer specifically designed for users with voice impairments caused by muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or other conditions that may impact speech.
With my-own-voice, people who are about to lose their ability to speak can preserve their voice by recreating it synthetically, requiring recordings of just 50 sentences to create their own digital voice.
My-own-voice supports up to 30 languages, and it uses Deep Neural Network (DNN) technology to create a digital copy of the user’s voice, which can be added to an Augmentative and Alternative Communication (ACC) device. This way, users can keep communicating with a digital version of their own voice, respecting its original timbre, accent, and intonation.
My-own-voice is one of the CES 2023 Innovation Award honorees. The product belongs to the Acapela Group, an independent and fully owned subsidiary of Tobii Dynavox, a global leader in assistive technology for communication.
2. iVolve Pro by Curinginnos, Inc.
iVolve Pro is a tennis training partner robot system that works like an intelligent ball machine, relying on AI-based vision recognition technology to compete like a real tennis player.
The robot uses an advanced autonomous driving system with machine learning algorithms to smartly change its position in the court. It moves dynamically with the aid of a Swerve Drive System that allows a 360-degree rotation with independent steering in its four wheels.
iVolve Pro can be self-operated or manipulated by a human through a mobile app. In any case, it is meant to remove the need for another player in tennis practices.
This invention was developed by a South Korean manufacturer of sports equipment, Curinginnos Inc., and it is an innovation award product at the CES 2023.
3. ErgoSportive by Ergomotion, Inc.
ErgoSportive is a complete sleep and recovery system mainly intended for athletes and fitness-focused individuals.
An Innovation Award honoree at the CES 2023, the ErgoSportive system consists of an adjustable smart bed with advanced, non-contact biometric health sensors that collect the user’s sleep data and display it in an app. The app can use this data to deliver customized recovery recommendations and/or to elaborate a report for the person to share with their doctors or coaches.
This smart bed also offers:
Flat position or “Zero-G” position with the touch of a button. The “Zero-G” position is meant to improve airflow, blood circulation, and back relaxation.
Anti-snore mode, which lifts the head of the bed automatically to prevent the side effects of snoring and enhance the user’s sleep.
Ultra-quiet head and foot vibration motors with two levels of intensity and a programmable timer (part of the “relaxation mode”).
Dimmable LED headboard.
Underbed USB 3.0 and USB-C Ports.
Connection to Garmin weareables.
Last but not least, the ErgoSportive smart bed is energy efficient. According to the manufacturer, it consumes less than 1 watt per hour while in standby mode.
4. AI Aquarium, by Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
This CES 2023 Innovation Award product is the world’s first interactive smart aquarium that can identify marine life in real time.
Using intuitive virtual-real fusion technology and advanced object recognition technology, the AI Aquarium can identify aquatic species and their positions with up to 98% accuracy and excludes complicated factors such as water clarity, ambient and underwater light, and fish movements which may affect accuracy.
Then, the AI Aquarium uses Augmented Reality technology to deliver relevant information about the species on a transparent display right in the observer’s line of sight, which is detected by the smart aquarium’s 3D depth-sensing camera and eye-tracking system.
The aquarium also features a gesture recognition system to allow observers to access detailed information about marine life through zero-contact gesture control. This AI Aquarium can also play video and audio to create an immersive experience.
AI Aquariums have already been installed in the National Museum of Marine Science and Technology and the National Museum of Natural Science of Taiwan.
The company has also said that its interactive Augmented Reality technology could also be used for exhibition, retail display, and medical simulation in the near future.
5. LiDR (Liquid Drawing), by Suntory Global Innovation Center Limited
One of the CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honorees, LiDR is the world's first inter-beverage printer.
It can be described as the futuristic version of latte art. Using a robotic ink dispenser, LiDR users can draw 3D liquid patterns, such as messages or illustrations on a beverage. Users can also create their own 3D designs on their PC or tablet and link the device to the robot so that it can print them on the beverage.
This way, companies can add their logos to their beverages and create higher quality character-designed drinks.
The developer of the LiDR, Suntory Global Innovation Center Ltd., is a Research and Development (R&D) firm of the Suntory Group, a Japanese multinational brewing and distilling company group founded in 1899.
Some of its other products are also being exhibited at the 2023 CES, such as the Glu-Finder, a painless, non-invasive blood sugar sensor that measures blood sugar levels using near-infrared and visible light; and the GutNote, the world’s first gut health monitoring smartphone app, which uses AI to determine the current condition of the user’s bowels by analyzing the previously recorded sound of his or her peristaltic motion. It can also generate customized dietary suggestions based on an individual's unique bowel condition. All in all, there are some pretty fascinating innovations being revealed at CES 2023, and we can't wait to see what's in store for the future.
