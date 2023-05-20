G7 leaders call for standards to keep AI ‘trustworthy’

On Saturday, leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations made some public calls for the development and adoption of technical standards to keep artificial intelligence (AI) “trustworthy.” They added that they feared that governance of the technology has not kept pace with its growth.

The leaders from the U.S., Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Canada and the EU said in a statement that while approaches to “the common vision and goal of trustworthy AI may vary,” the rules for digital technologies like AI should be “in line with our shared democratic values.”