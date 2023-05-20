G7 leaders call for standards to keep AI ‘trustworthy’The leaders say governance of the technology has not kept pace with its growth.Loukia Papadopoulos| May 20, 2023 08:57 AM ESTCreated: May 20, 2023 08:57 AM ESTinnovationIs AI a threat?olaser/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.On Saturday, leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations made some public calls for the development and adoption of technical standards to keep artificial intelligence (AI) “trustworthy.” They added that they feared that governance of the technology has not kept pace with its growth.This is according to a report by the Financial Post published on Saturday.The leaders from the U.S., Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Canada and the EU said in a statement that while approaches to “the common vision and goal of trustworthy AI may vary,” the rules for digital technologies like AI should be “in line with our shared democratic values.” Related 'Responsible AI': ChatGPT bot gets ethical nod from G7 digital ministers OpenAI CEO warns Senate about AI interfering with elections OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will defend AI in front of a senate committee hearing See Also The G7 leaders also added that they “need to immediately take stock of the opportunities and challenges of generative AI.”This is not an entirely new development. OpenAI’s ChatGPT forced Elon Musk and a group of AI experts to express concerns for the technology further calling for a six-month pause in developing more powerful systems. Meanwhile, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, testified in the U.S. in front of a Senate panel on Tuesday stating that the nation should consider licensing and testing requirements for the development of AI models.Different approaches, same visionBut not all nations are approaching AI the same way. China, for instance, has a very restrictive policy that seeks to align generative AI-powered services with the country’s core socialist values. Most Popular The G7 leaders acknowledged these core differences on Friday but were able to agree on the development of a ministerial forum called the “Hiroshima AI process” to discuss issues around generative AI by the end of this year.“We want AI systems to be accurate, reliable, safe and non-discriminatory, regardless of their origin,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.The leaders also called on international organizations such as the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development to begin undertaking analysis on the impact of policy developments.Western nations from the EU and the U.S. are set to share views on emerging AI technologies at the Trade and Technology Council in Sweden on May 30-31, noted the Financial Post. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Dark Futures: Could World War III Still Happen?Moonwalkers: These AI-powered shoes will have you walking 250% fasterA breakthrough study reveals that food allergies can be reversed in miceCosmic rays reveal presence of 2,500-year-old hidden underground Greek settlementSo you think you can fashion your future with wearables?China flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval baseHard drive storage will soon become part of computing history, says expertAustralian astrophysicist says ‘we are lucky’ SpaceX’s Crew-1 debris landed in a rural areaNew study suggests that lab-grown meat produces up to 25 times more CO2Rise of AI: Google wrestles OpenAI's ChatGPT in a no holds Bard match More Stories scienceFossils: 6 coolest techniques used in 2022 to reveal past mysteriesSade Agard| 9/5/2022innovationEngineers test novel navigation technology for NASA's Artemis mission in Arizona desertChris Young| 11/17/2022scienceJames Webb head explains why the telescope is more advanced than anything ever builtStephen Vicinanza| 10/12/2022