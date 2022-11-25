The GAC Barchetta is a concept car tailor-made for Italian sports car enthusiasts

"The main concept of GAC Barchetta is to celebrate efficiency and simplicity that makes a design modern by splitting the project into three parts," GAC Design wrote on its YouTube video introducing the Barchetta, "Part 1: The chassis is ultra-flat and contains compact batteries similar in concept to a giant mobile phone. Part 2: The 'mono-material' aluminum body is lightweight, simple, and timeless, yet very distinctive.Part 3: Minimal interior features a compact drive-by-wire steering wheel and seats made from recycled plastic materials. The seats are suspended to a shell that weighs only 3 kg, and the tension on the straps provides strength for support."

GAC Design has been around since 2006, but this is the first vehicle produced by its Milan-based design team. The company also has teams in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Los Angeles.

When will you be able to drive it?

As cool of a design as the GAC Barchetta might be, it's not likely to show up on your street corner — or your garage — any time soon. Concept cars like this are just that: concepts. They are intended to prove design principles and aesthetics rather than become full production vehicles.