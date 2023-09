A Chinese private rocket company, Galactic Energy, suffered its first launch failure on Thursday, losing a satellite that was meant to join a commercial Earth observation constellation.

The company said in a statement that its Ceres-1 rocket, a four-stage solid-fuelled vehicle with a liquid propellant upper stage, lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 12:59 am Eastern time, carrying the Jilin-1 Gaofen-04B satellite for Changguang Satellite Technology (CGST).

The first failure after nine launches

However, something went wrong during the flight and the rocket failed to deliver the satellite into its intended orbit of 497 miles (800 kilometers) above the Earth. The company did not specify the cause of the failure but said it was conducting further analysis and investigation.