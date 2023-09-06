Galactic Energy performed China’s first sea rocket launch

Beijing-based Galactic Energy became the first private space company in China to launch satellites from the sea following the latest launch of its Ceres-1 rocket, a report from the South China Morning Post (SCMP) explains.

The solid-fuel rocket lifted off from a mobile platform off the coast of eastern Shandong province at 5.34 pm local time on Tuesday, September 6. It carried four satellites to an orbit roughly 500 miles (800 km) above Earth.

The four Tianqi satellites were developed by the private company Guodian Gaoke. They will form part of a low-orbit, narrow-band Internet of Things constellation.

Galactic Energy is also gearing up to launch its reusable Pallas 1 rocket by next year. It hopes the new model will make it the third company in the world, and the first in China, to launch reusable rockets.