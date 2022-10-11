Game developer runs Doom in Notepad without any mods

For fans of PC games, Doom brings back so many memories of countless hours spent perfecting the game. Back in the days, when computer screens still occupied the bulk of the desktop space, the suspense of what might be lurking behind the door,kept gamers on the edge of their seats, punishingly close to the rotund displays and even closer to the visit to the optician.

Such was the impact of the game that people have tried to run the software on every electronic device ranging from exercise machines to pregnancy tests. So, it should hardly be a surprise that somebody tried to run it on an application inside a regular computer.

Doom on Notepad

The game developer, known by his username Samperson on YouTube, has a history of playing with Microsoft's often-forgotten tools and features. Like Clippy, the clickable Office Assistant. In one of his published videos, Chiet gave Clippy a voice and thinking capability using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and told it that his end was near.

Luckily, his latest project is more lively in which he replaces the graphics of the game with characters and numbers, and what you get is the ability to play Doom, right inside Notepad. If we didn't know it better, it would be easy to think that the project was a product of the frustration of being locked up with an old computer without an internet connection.