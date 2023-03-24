This oxygen-ion battery could be the battery of the future

Unlike lithium-ion batteries, the storage capacity of the oxygen-ion battery does not decrease over time, as it can be regenerated. This could enable an extremely long service life for the battery. Oxygen-ion batteries can be produced without rare elements and are made of incombustible materials, which rules out fire accidents.

Even though these don't sound special, they could change how batteries are made in a good way for the environment. Existing batteries, like Li-on, need rare earth elements, which are very hard to mine and process without hurting the environment or people.

Ceramic materials were investigated for their suitability in making the oxygen-ion battery. The ceramic materials that TU Wien looked at can take in and let go of oxygen ions with two negative charges. When an electric voltage is applied, oxygen ions move from one ceramic material to another, creating an electric current. The basic idea is the same as that of a lithium-ion battery, but ceramic materials have several benefits.

One of the team members, Tobias Huber, said, "You can replace certain elements that are difficult to obtain with others relatively easily." Lanthanum, which is neither rare nor abundant, is still used in the battery prototype. However, research is already underway to replace even lanthanum with something less expensive. The oxygen-ion battery could be a great way to store large amounts of energy, such as renewable sources.