The gaming industry has undergone a massive transformation in recent years thanks to the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Still, AI has impacted the gaming industry since the early days of game development. While initially focused on creating game-playing programs that could defeat human experts in strategy games, AI has since been applied to a wide range of areas in game development.

Today, game developers use AI to enhance various aspects of game design and development, such as improving photorealistic effects, generating game content, balancing in-game complexities, and providing 'intelligence' to Non-Playing Characters (NPCs).

Artificial Intelligence can now create more realistic game environments, analyze the players' behavior and preferences, and adjust the game mechanics accordingly, providing players with more engaging and interactive experiences.