Gates and Bezos back Neuralink-competitor Synchron in a new funding

Many investors on board

Additional companies investing are Reliance Digital Health Limited, Greenoaks, Alumni Ventures, Moore Strategic Ventures, and Project X join ARCH as new additional investors. Existing investors, including Khosla Ventures, NeuroTechnology Investors, METIS, Forepont Capital Partners, ID8 Investments, Shanda Group and University of Melbourne participated in the round.

The funding will serve to support and promote the development of Synchron’s first platform product (Synchron Switch BCI), as well as the beginning of a pivotal clinical trial.

Synchron's endovascular electrode array. Synchron through Business Wire

“We have an opportunity to deliver a first-in-class commercial BCI. The problem of paralysis is much larger than people realize. 100 million people worldwide have upper limb impairment,” said Tom Oxley, M.D., Ph.D., CEO & Founder, Synchron. “We are extremely excited to work with ARCH and this world-class syndicate to bring this technology to the people who need it.”

“At ARCH, our approach has always been to pair great science and technology with remarkable teams to build disruptive companies. The technology we witnessed at Synchron is helping people with previously untreatable conditions regain connection to the world. It is an exciting time for neurotechnology,” said ARCH Co-Founder and Managing Director Robert Nelsen.

The Synchron Switch brain computer interface is designed to detect and wirelessly transmit motor intent out of the brain. This will restore a capability for severely paralyzed patients to control personal devices with hands-free point-and-click. The device is implanted in the blood vessel on the surface of the motor cortex of the brain via the jugular vein, through a minimally-invasive endovascular procedure.