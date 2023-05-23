Gates Foundation’s latest ‘Challenge' seeks to help low-income countries through AI

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s new AI Challenge is offering up to $100,000 each to projects that test new methods for using AI to overcome everyday obstacles in low- and middle-income countries.

“The power of science and innovation can improve global health and development outcomes and dramatically reduce global inequity. Harnessing the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) can improve the lives and wellbeing of women, children, and vulnerable communities everywhere,” says the foundation’s RFP.

“The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Grand Challenges (GC) Partners (including GC South Africa and GC Brazil, with others to be confirmed) have jointly discussed the need for an equitable and responsible approach to the use of AI and specifically Large Language Models (LLMs) in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). This initial call by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation represents an early step towards identifying, nurturing, and catalyzing the creativity, energy, and skills that researchers, implementers, governments, and technical partners have demonstrated in solving specific challenges in their countries and regions through LLMs.