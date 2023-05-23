Gates Foundation’s latest ‘Challenge' seeks to help low-income countries through AI

Gates Foundation’s latest ‘Challenge' seeks to help low-income countries through AIThe new venture has a $3 million total budget.Loukia Papadopoulos| May 23, 2023 08:06 AM ESTCreated: May 23, 2023 08:06 AM ESTinnovationBill Gates.Kuhlmann/Wikimedia Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s new AI Challenge is offering up to $100,000 each to projects that test new methods for using AI to overcome everyday obstacles in low- and middle-income countries.“The power of science and innovation can improve global health and development outcomes and dramatically reduce global inequity. Harnessing the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) can improve the lives and wellbeing of women, children, and vulnerable communities everywhere,” says the foundation’s RFP.“The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Grand Challenges (GC) Partners (including GC South Africa and GC Brazil, with others to be confirmed) have jointly discussed the need for an equitable and responsible approach to the use of AI and specifically Large Language Models (LLMs) in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). This initial call by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation represents an early step towards identifying, nurturing, and catalyzing the creativity, energy, and skills that researchers, implementers, governments, and technical partners have demonstrated in solving specific challenges in their countries and regions through LLMs. Related Bill and Melinda Gates plan to run their foundation for 25 more years Bill Gates gives away another $6 billion worth of his wealth Bill Gates' and Samsung's prototype toilet can turn your poop into ashes See Also “We are optimistic that this will lead to more investment from the Gates Foundation, GC partners, and other funders, to ensure that this potentially transformative technology improves the lives and conditions of the most vulnerable communities around the world.”The new venture has a $3 million total budget.Improving well-beingGates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman said AI brings “the potential to fundamentally alter the way people communicate, work, learn, and improve their well-being.”“Earlier advances in technology have delivered uneven benefits in many parts of the world for a variety of reasons, but lack of access to innovation is the primary reason people in low-resource settings often do not see benefits in a timely, fair, and consistent fashion.” Most Popular Meanwhile, Zameer Brey, the Gates Foundation’s head of technology diffusion, told GeekWire that the foundation’s Grand Challenges in 2003 resulted in more than 3,600 grants in 118 countries.“Having worked with many folks in these countries previously, there’s a lot of creativity, there’s a lot of energy, there’s a lot of great ideas, and sometimes providing some level of funding gets them to surface these ideas, test them, and build out the evidence base,” Brey said. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You New study suggests that lab-grown meat produces up to 25 times more CO2Groundbreaking study reveals strong and changeable magnetic field surrounding repeating fast radio burstWill a NASA-assisted diffractive solar sail take us to the Sun?Could seaweed bricks provide the key to more sustainable construction at sea?China flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval baseEVolution in India: What lies ahead for the electric vehicle market?Hard drive storage will soon become part of computing history, says expertAn expedition to the Arctic in search of the missing climate puzzleRimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 secondsHow Oracle's test smart city may pioneer bold ideas for construction Job Board