Bill Gates reveals the next big thing in tech, and it's not metaverse

On the other hand, ChatGPT, a chatbot from OpenAI, has caught everybody's attention. Many feel it has the potential to even challenge the business model of Google, the world's go-to place to ask questions.

The rise of AI

AI, however, has grown far beyond offering solutions to search queries. Recently, Interesting Engineering reported how an AI system developed by a startup is scheduled to defend its first case in a U.S. court. In addition to poring over archaic data needed to prepare the defense, the AI is also expected to work in real-time and provide appropriate responses to the defendant over an earpiece.

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has taken a leap of faith in the technology and is using AI to simulate war games for invasion operations in Taiwan, where U.S. naval ships are tracked, and electronic countermeasures are deployed. Even as the use of AI in warfare is a hotly debated topic, experts in China feel that it is okay to use the technology to deter the U.S. from taking any actions in the Taiwan region.

Thankfully, Gates does not have any such applications in mind when he talks about AI. Instead, he said that he was impressed with generative AI, the kind that creates novel content and wants to use AI for the work of his Foundation.

How AI can help

Gates is confident that AI can have a significant impact in the fields of education and healthcare. For instance, it could be used to tutor kids with math and make it interesting. In medicine, AI could help people get medical advice in regions where doctors are not accessible.