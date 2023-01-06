From Gaza to NASA: Journey of an engineer who helped build Ingenuity Mars Helicopter
Loay Elbasyouni/NASA
“They would say a Palestinian guy screwed it up. Everybody thought it was not gonna fly.”
That’s what friends joked with the then-senior electrical engineer of the world’s first space helicopter.
Whether it was his friends, or his family, who had no idea one of their kin was involved in such a massive undertaking halfway through the eight-year project, the Palestinian-American engineer has a unique story to tell.
