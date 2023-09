Imagine a future where the tedious and invasive procedures of inspecting and repairing jet engines are as streamlined as minimally invasive surgeries have become in the field of medicine.

GE Aerospace has introduced something similar with transformative potential for the aerospace industry. Sensiworm (Soft ElectroNics Skin-Innervated Robotic Worm) is GE Aerospace's answer to the age-old conundrum of how to examine and service complicated aerospace equipment without having to take it apart.

Traditional methods, which involve operators using high-tech video borescopes, often fall short. Enter Sensiworm, a soft robot that can give mechanics unparalleled access to a jet engine's inner workings without disassembling it. A smart and highly sensitive soft robotic worm designed to venture inside jet engines and conduct intricate inspections.