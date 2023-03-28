Gecko Robotics expands use of wall-climbing robots with US Navy approval
Pennsylvania-based Gecko Robotics has announced the expansion of its partnership with the US Navy, following approval of its Rapid Ultrasonic Gridding (RUG) process, in a press release.
The Navy has approved using Gecko’s wall-climbing robots and AI-powered software platform on its first amphibious assault ship and an additional Arleigh Burke-class destroyer to build digital models of the vessels, reducing maintenance cycle times and keeping vessels out of drydock.
Gecko Robotics has a successful track record across multiple industries, including oil and gas, energy, manufacturing and defense, and previously worked with the Navy through partnerships with the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD), National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS), and the U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC).
The company’s wall-climbing robots and software platform have shown significant results in reducing maintenance lead times and increasing data availability, with Gecko’s products reducing ship rudder inspection lead time from 11 days to just one day.
“We built Gecko Robotics to solve the hardest physical problems facing the world’s most important organizations,” said Jake Loosararian, CEO and co-founder of Gecko Robotics.
“We are proud to have a mature technology that has been tested and approved by both Navy technical leaders and the sustainment officials charged with reducing the Navy’s maintenance backlog. The sailors of the U.S. Navy have a vital mission in an increasingly complicated geopolitical environment and Gecko stands with them to make sure they have the tools they need to do their jobs safely and effectively.”
Gecko’s combination of wall-climbing robots and software has also successfully captured data that traditional methods often miss, such as capturing 4.2 million data points compared to the 100 data points captured through traditional methods for one Navy asset. The expansion of Gecko’s partnership with the Navy follows its approval of RUG, a process already utilized in industries such as oil and gas, energy, and manufacturing.
Gecko Robotics’ technology has been used to inspect various assets, from tanks and dams to refineries and power plants. In November 2022, Gecko was awarded a contract by the US Air Force to help the $100 Billion Sentinel Program ensure the integrity of launch facilities.
Gecko’s technology’s success in various industries is attributed to its wall-climbing robots and AI-powered software platform, which provide accurate data and speed up maintenance cycles.
Gecko Robotics’ expansion with the US Navy marks another milestone in the company’s growth and diversification in the defense industry. With its technology proving successful across multiple industries, Gecko Robotics’ wall-climbing robots and AI-powered software platform continue to show great potential in revolutionizing maintenance and inspections across industries.
NASA is funding research to develop a landmark-based AI navigation system for future robotic and human missions on the moon.