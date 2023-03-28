Gecko Robotics expands use of wall-climbing robots with US Navy approval

Gecko Robotics has a successful track record across multiple industries, including oil and gas, energy, manufacturing and defense, and previously worked with the Navy through partnerships with the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD), National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS), and the U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC).

The company’s wall-climbing robots and software platform have shown significant results in reducing maintenance lead times and increasing data availability, with Gecko’s products reducing ship rudder inspection lead time from 11 days to just one day.

“We built Gecko Robotics to solve the hardest physical problems facing the world’s most important organizations,” said Jake Loosararian, CEO and co-founder of Gecko Robotics.

“We are proud to have a mature technology that has been tested and approved by both Navy technical leaders and the sustainment officials charged with reducing the Navy’s maintenance backlog. The sailors of the U.S. Navy have a vital mission in an increasingly complicated geopolitical environment and Gecko stands with them to make sure they have the tools they need to do their jobs safely and effectively.”

Gecko’s combination of wall-climbing robots and software has also successfully captured data that traditional methods often miss, such as capturing 4.2 million data points compared to the 100 data points captured through traditional methods for one Navy asset. The expansion of Gecko’s partnership with the Navy follows its approval of RUG, a process already utilized in industries such as oil and gas, energy, and manufacturing.