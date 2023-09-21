Gene-edited spider silk 6x stronger than bulletproof Kevlar

Gene-edited spider silk 6x stronger than bulletproof KevlarChinese Scientists have introduced an innovative, green alternative to nylon and Kevlar.Sejal Sharma| Sep 21, 2023 12:33 PM ESTCreated: Sep 21, 2023 12:33 PM ESTinnovationSilk fibers produced by transgenic silkwormsMi et al Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Spiders can be eerie, thrive in dark and moist spaces, and are often creepy to look at. But unfortunately for people with Arachnophobia, spiders have redeeming qualities.Spider silk, as the name suggests, is a fiber spun by spiders. It is a great sustainable alternative to nylon, which is a synthetic fiber essentially made of a kind of plastic that's derived from crude oil. Even though spider silk has excellent mechanical properties like flexibility and toughness, it is hard to procure because of some spiders' visual awareness, territorial consciousness, and biting behavior.Silkworms, on the other hand, have a similar spinning system to that of spiders. Spinning is a process in which cocoons are turned into silk yarn. So, Chinese researchers decided to synthesize spider silk from genetically engineered silkworms to create a sustainable substitute for synthetic fibers. See Also Related Scientists use microscopy to investigate the toughness of spider silk Silk from spiders and worms can act as new nerve damage treatment Will spider’s silk reinvent the fashion industry? Full-length spider silk fiber using silkwormsThey have created a kind of fiber about six times tougher than Kevlar, an extremely lightweight and strong fiber often used in bullet-proof vests. The team thinks that this spider silk can be commercialized in the future.“Silkworm silk is presently the only animal silk fiber commercialized on a large scale, with well-established rearing techniques,” said Junpeng Mi, a Ph.D. candidate at the College of Biological Science and Medical Engineering at Donghua University and the first author of the study. “Consequently, employing genetically modified silkworms to produce spider silk fiber enables low-cost, large-scale commercialization.”The researchers of the study explained that there is an urgent need to develop green, environmentally friendly, sustainable alternatives to nylon and Kevlar that are ultra tough and to promote ecological civilization without compromising productivity. And the answer lies in using natural polyamide fibers like silkworm silk and spider silk. Spider silk exhibits higher tensile strength than nylon and greater toughness than Kevlar.How the team did itMi and his team integrated spider silk with silkworms, a process known as localization, by introducing spider silk protein genes into silkworms’ genetic material. “This concept of ‘localization,’ introduced in this thesis, along with the proposed minimal structural model, represents a significant departure from previous research,” says Mi. “We are confident that large-scale commercialization is on the horizon.Localization was done so the silkworms’ glands would produce spider silk instead. The team used CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology and microinjections into fertilized silkworm eggs. Mi first realized that the experiment had been successful when he saw the silkworm’s eyes turning red under the microscope. The resultant silk fibers exhibit remarkable characteristics, including high tensile strength and extraordinary toughness, noted the researchers in the study.“Spider silk stands as a strategic resource in urgent need of exploration,” said Mi. “The exceptionally high mechanical performance of the fibers produced in this study holds significant promise in this field. This type of fiber can be utilized as surgical sutures, addressing a global demand exceeding 300 million procedures annually.”The study was published in the journal Matter.Study abstract:Lightweight materials with super strength and toughness are highly sought after. Spider silk, a sustainable material, meets these requirements but faces challenges in commercialization due to scientific understanding of its spinning mechanism, technical complexities in the process, and engineering hurdles in low-cost mass production. Here, drawing inspiration from nylon and Kevlar, we propose a theory on the nature of toughness and strength, unveiling the basic structure of silk fibers. Using these theories, we successfully produce the first "localized" full-length spider silk fiber via transgenic silkworms, showcasing high tensile strength (1,299 MPa) and exceptional toughness (319 MJ/m3). This breakthrough overcomes scientific, technical, and engineering obstacles, paving the way for spider silk's commercialization as a sustainable substitute for synthetic fibers. Moreover, our theories provide essential guidance for developing super materials. 