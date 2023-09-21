Gene-edited spider silk 6x stronger than bulletproof Kevlar

Spiders can be eerie, thrive in dark and moist spaces, and are often creepy to look at. But unfortunately for people with Arachnophobia, spiders have redeeming qualities.

Spider silk, as the name suggests, is a fiber spun by spiders. It is a great sustainable alternative to nylon, which is a synthetic fiber essentially made of a kind of plastic that's derived from crude oil.

Even though spider silk has excellent mechanical properties like flexibility and toughness, it is hard to procure because of some spiders' visual awareness, territorial consciousness, and biting behavior.

Silkworms, on the other hand, have a similar spinning system to that of spiders. Spinning is a process in which cocoons are turned into silk yarn. So, Chinese researchers decided to synthesize spider silk from genetically engineered silkworms to create a sustainable substitute for synthetic fibers.