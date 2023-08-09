General Atomics' Mojave can now takeoff and land on dirt

The Mojave drone has been successfully tested on a dirt strip by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) to widen its range of operations. Mojave is a new offering from the Predator-series family of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) firm, which is ideal for armed overwatch, attack, and armed reconnaissance missions.

The tests, which were done at El Mirage, California, showed its ability to take off and land on unpaved surfaces helping to distinguish Mojave from typical fixed-wing aircraft, which rely on established runways. Such capability means that the drone can take off and land from various remote semi-improved areas while piloted from a typical ground control station or control laptop system.