The United States Army awarded Lockheed Martin a new multi-million dollar contract to build a specialist long-range electronic warfare system. The Terrestrial Layer System-Echelons Above Brigade, or TLS-EAB, the $36.7 million contract should see a prototype ready by 2025 with an eye to full deployment by 2030.

Lockheed Martin won out against its main competitor General Dynamics Mission Systems, for the prize. The objective is to create a crucial tool for the service's "deep sensing" strategy- long-range electronic warfare, signals intelligence, and cyber system. This comes in light of the Army needing to operate at greater distances as it faces more advanced adversaries like China. Thus, the need arises for improved sensing capabilities at higher echelons.