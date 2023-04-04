Generative AI and Interesting Engineering's policy on its editorial use

NFTs, Crypto or the Metaverse, anyone? No, thought not.

A recent survey by Fishbowl found that 43% of professionals had used AI tools like ChatGPT for work-related tasks. Of those, 68% were doing so without their boss’ knowledge.

Generative AI is the only show in town at the moment. The try-it-yourself immediacy of these new tools means that they have captured the public imagination, and digital publishers have been no exception.

Interesting Engineering has covered OpenAI's artificial intelligence-powered chatbot since its launch in November 2022. Its ability to give impressive responses to abstract questions has sparked debate over whether it could play a role in journalism.

As IE always seeks innovative ways to build on our existing reporting, we've followed the debate with keen interest.

On January 11, 2023, Futurism reported that CNet was quietly experimenting with ChatGPT in some of its articles. Futurism claimed that online marketing expert Gael Breton was among the first to notice the new strategy:

Looks like @CNET (DR 92 tech site) just did their coming out about using AI content for SEO articles. pic.twitter.com/CR0IkgUUnq — Gael Breton (@GaelBreton) January 11, 2023

These stories primarily focused on answering search queries and contained a footnote to say that the article had been generated using automation technology.

On January 23, Futurism reported that several of CNet's AI-generated storied appeared to have been plagiarized. Sections of stories previously appeared almost word-for-word in the publication's competitors.