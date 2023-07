Our bodies possess in them a rich repertoire of behaviors. The regulation of this behavior, most times, is dependent on monoamines.

If you haven’t heard the term, you must have heard of serotonin, dopamine, and adrenaline. These are all types of monoamines, which regulate behavior and contribute to cognitive functions, including learning and memory formation, emotional states, and processes such as feeding and sleep.

Even though monoamines are key mediators of arousal, attention, and motivation - some of the most powerful human experiences - there’s a gap in scientific research around tracing the evolutionary origin of the genes required for monoaminergic modulation.