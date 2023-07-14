Scientists genetically modify trees to produce more sustainable wood

A 2022 study by Ohio State University found that trees today are 30 percent bigger thanks to carbon dioxide. However, despite this fact, wood fiber production has been less efficient and productive in terms of meeting the growing demand for renewable tissue, paper, packaging, textile, and other fiber products.

That’s why scientist Daniel Sulis and colleagues have turned to CRISPR editing to design wood where lignin – which must be cleaved and dissolved so fiber production can take place – is more suitable for fiber production.

The research was published in the journal Science on Thursday.

“The ability to isolate fibers from wood is largely determined by the content and composition of lignin, a biopolymer recalcitrant to chemical and enzymatic degradation. More than five decades of research have extensively investigated the individual components of lignin biosynthesis,” said a press release on the new development.