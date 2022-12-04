Redesigned combustion engine could boost performance – The Blueprint

Transcend Energy Group says its new design will dramatically change combustion engines for the better

The secret of the design lies in the world's first two-piece connecting rod

But not everyone’s convinced of the company’s claims or the extent to which they’ll make a difference

ICEs just got faster and more furious. null

Utah-based Transcend Energy Group arrived on the scene with a roar at this year’s SEMA show in Las Vegas.

There, it told delegates about its small design change, which it said could significantly improve the performance and efficiency of internal combustion engines (ICEs).