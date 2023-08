A new method using barnacles to extract crucial ocean temperature data could hold the key to unraveling the mysterious disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

The research, detailed in a study published in AGU Advances on August 23, describes how the novel method could reconstruct the drift path and origin of debris from the ill-fated flight that went missing in 2014.

Barnacles recovered from MH370 wreck

The driving force behind this innovative approach is Associate Professor Gregory Herbert, an evolutionary and conservation biologist with expertise in marine systems, mainly focusing on shelled marine invertebrates like barnacles, oysters, and conchs.

"The flaperon was covered in barnacles, and as soon as I saw that, I immediately began sending emails to the search investigators because I knew the geochemistry of their shells could provide clues to the crash location," Herbert said in a press release.