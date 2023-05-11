US researchers unveil new drilling rig to tap into geothermal energy reserves

A drilling rig unveiled by researchers at the University of Oklahoma could dramatically change how the world sources its energy. The research team at the University's Mewbourne School of Petroleum and Geological Engineering plans to use the rig to tap into geothermal vents below the Earth's surface for an unlimited energy supply, a local media report said.

With countries worldwide looking for ways to address their energy needs without emitting carbon, wind, solar, and even nuclear power are getting a boost. However, these sources are plagued by their constraints, such as intermittency or radioactive waste.

Geothermal energy, on the other hand, has neither of these issues and is a reliable source of power without any carbon emissions. The hurdle, however, is to tap into the source far below the depths we have dug into before.