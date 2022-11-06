Geothermal solution could cut your energy bills by half and carbon footprints by 80%
- A steep rise in fuel prices has increased demand for alternate sources of heating and cooling homes.
- Dandelion Energy, founded by a Standford graduate and ex-Google X employee, promises comfortable temperatures all through the year.
- Using a multi-pronged approach, the cost of installation has been reduced considerably to make the switch simpler.
Soaring fuel prices have sent energy bills through the roof for households in the U.S. and elsewhere, and intensified the search for alternatives.
Renewable energy sources such as wind and solar are already popular but do not generate enough energy yet to meet demand. Besides, installing household solar and wind systems can be costly, and they are not always feasible owing to location constraints.
