For the first time ever, the German Navy tests a high-energy laser weapon against drones

A historic event

The laser weapon demonstrator used by the Army was developed by the High-Energy Laser Naval Demonstrator working committee (“ARGE”), consisting of MBDA Deutschland GmbH and Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH.

Daniel Gruber, naval demonstrator project manager at MBDA Deutschland, and Dr. Markus Jung, in charge of laser weapon development at Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH, were both present during the test efforts and stated that for everyone involved, the historic event was a special moment because the team succeeded in proving the demonstrator’s capabilities in full.

“Solid teamwork between the two ARGE partners played a key role in helping us integrate a fully functional, high-performance demonstrator onboard the frigate”, reported Gruber. “Close cooperation with the command team of the Sachsen enabled direct communication with the future user. This way, ideas from the Navy could be directly incorporated or implemented during subsequent development.”

Der erste scharfe Schuss mit einer Hochenergie-#Laserwaffe gegen ein dynamisches Ziel wurde erfolgreich durchgeführt. Beteiligt an der bisher einjährigen Erprobung: unsere #WTD71 und #WTD91 und die @deutschemarine gemeinsam mit der Industrie.

Mehr unter https://t.co/MFbNBgNrqU pic.twitter.com/fVgTv2GSZv — Bundeswehr AIN (@BaainBw) October 27, 2022

“The principal components of the demonstrator are truly high tech. This is the result of long years of research at both the participating companies. Many of the demonstrator’s system components were developed specially for the project and combined in this form for the first time,” added Dr Thomas Baumgärtel, project manager for the naval demonstrator at Rheinmetall Waffe und Munition GmbH.