A new wireless EV charging road is currently under construction in Germany

This technology charges EVs dynamically (while they're moving) and statically (while still) to reduce battery capacity needs, eliminate range anxiety, lower total ownership costs, and charge EVs quickly and safely. On a charging as a service (CaaS) platform, Electreon works with cities and fleet operators to make it possible for the public, commercial, and self-driving fleets to be converted to electric vehicles at a low cost and without interruption.

In collaboration with EnBW, the top German provider of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, Electreon will put a 0.62-mile (1-kilometer) Electric Road System (ERS) along a stretch of road. The bus stops are used to decide where to put the two static charging stations.

The initiative will consist of two main stages

The technology will be introduced in two stages in the city of Balingen. The first phase will set up a 1,312-foot (400-meter) path with two static charging stations. In the second phase, 1,969 feet (600 meters) will be added to the length of the electric road.

This plan comes after a successful pilot of Electreon's technology in Karlsruhe, which was done in partnership with EnBW. An electrified road was built at the EnBW training facility, which powers a nearby public bus during peak hours. As part of the deal, Electreon will get up to €3.2 million (roughly $3.4 million) for this project in Balingen to set up dynamic and static wireless charging infrastructure.

Dr. Maximilian Arnold, who oversees the EnBW research division project, is looking forward to the timely implementation of the project and said, "The project in Balingen shows how innovatively and consistently we are promoting e-mobility in Germany. We have a holistic approach and want to make wireless charging technically fit for German public transport. This also includes convincing authorities, energy network operators, bus operators, and the general public of the opportunities"