A new wireless EV charging road is currently under construction in Germany
As reported by Businesswire, Germany's first-ever public wireless road project will use technology from a top supplier of wireless and in-road wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging for commercial and passenger EVs.
The initiative will charge an electric bus that is traveling to the city.
Electreon, the chosen supplier, is a major company that makes wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs). The company's inductive technology has won awards and is one of the most eco-friendly, scalable, and attractive ways to charge devices.
This technology charges EVs dynamically (while they're moving) and statically (while still) to reduce battery capacity needs, eliminate range anxiety, lower total ownership costs, and charge EVs quickly and safely. On a charging as a service (CaaS) platform, Electreon works with cities and fleet operators to make it possible for the public, commercial, and self-driving fleets to be converted to electric vehicles at a low cost and without interruption.
In collaboration with EnBW, the top German provider of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, Electreon will put a 0.62-mile (1-kilometer) Electric Road System (ERS) along a stretch of road. The bus stops are used to decide where to put the two static charging stations.
The initiative will consist of two main stages
The technology will be introduced in two stages in the city of Balingen. The first phase will set up a 1,312-foot (400-meter) path with two static charging stations. In the second phase, 1,969 feet (600 meters) will be added to the length of the electric road.
This plan comes after a successful pilot of Electreon's technology in Karlsruhe, which was done in partnership with EnBW. An electrified road was built at the EnBW training facility, which powers a nearby public bus during peak hours. As part of the deal, Electreon will get up to €3.2 million (roughly $3.4 million) for this project in Balingen to set up dynamic and static wireless charging infrastructure.
Dr. Maximilian Arnold, who oversees the EnBW research division project, is looking forward to the timely implementation of the project and said, "The project in Balingen shows how innovatively and consistently we are promoting e-mobility in Germany. We have a holistic approach and want to make wireless charging technically fit for German public transport. This also includes convincing authorities, energy network operators, bus operators, and the general public of the opportunities"
"As a leading provider and innovation driver in the field of charging infrastructure, we are pleased to be part of this promising project with partners such as Electreon, and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology," he added.
“The aim of this project is not only to open up wireless charging to the public in Germany,” said Dr. Andreas Wendt, CEO of Electreon Germany GmbH.
“Other significant aspects include the development and use of a tool that will assist public transportation planners in where to install the inductive infrastructure for a specific town or region. We have already shown in our joint Karlsruhe project with EnBW how effective, safe, and easy to deploy wireless dynamic charging is. We hope this is the start of many more projects on public and private roads in Germany,” Wendt said.
