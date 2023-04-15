Goodbye nuclear! Germany shuts down its last three remaining nuclear plants

Plans for a nuclear shutdown have been proposed since the 1970s when a coalition government including the Greens introduced a law that would have led to a phase out of all reactors by about 2021.

But not all agree with the new decision. Arnold Vaatz, a former lawmaker for Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (SPD), had some harsh words for the move.

"I called it the biggest economic stupidity by the party since (it was first in government it) 1949 and I'm sticking to that," Vaatz, one of only five conservative lawmakers who opposed the exit bill, told Reuters.

But was it an unwise move? The nation does not seem to need the energy source as last year, nuclear power made up just 6 percent of Germany's energy production compared to a whopping 44 percent from renewables.

Still, a survey by the Forsa institute showed that two thirds of Germans still favor extending the lifespan of reactors.

"I think this is certainly fed to a large extent by the fear that the supply situation is simply not secure," Forsa analyst Peter Matuschek told Reuters.