Ghanaian prodigy's $3,000 DIY car made mainly out of scrap metal parts

Inventor Kelvin Odartei Cruickshank, from Accra, Ghana, discovered his passion for making cars at age 10, long before he was legally allowed behind the wheel.

In 2021, we reported that roughly a decade after he discovered his calling in life, Cruickshank had successfully built a working car dubbed the Kelvin Mobile. It was built mostly from scrap parts at a total cost of roughly $3,000.