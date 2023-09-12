Ghost-X drone's AI capability enhances mission flexibility

Ghost-X drone's AI capability enhances mission flexibilityThe new UAV features increased payload capacity, flight time, and a long-range resilient communications kit.Jijo Malayil| Sep 12, 2023 03:03 PM ESTCreated: Sep 12, 2023 03:03 PM ESTinnovationAnduril's Ghost-XAnduril Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Drones have become an irreplaceable piece of technology to carry out various essential activities in fields like construction, defense, aerial photography, marketing, delivery, agriculture, and rescue, among others. Firms are making massive strides in improving their versions of drones to cater to more operational requirements. To that extent, US-based Andruil Industries' popular Ghost drone will get an update that features increased payload and longer flying time. Ghost is classified as a group 2 UAV, as they weigh less than 55 lbs (24 kg) and operate below 3,500 feet. Christened Ghost-X, the new model will incorporate changes made in response to more than 1,000 hours of flying data collected from clients using its Ghost model, including the likes of the UK Ministry of Defense. See Also Related Swiss researchers invent drone-flying AI that tops champions UN Security Council meets for first time to discuss artificial intelligence risks Poland’s new HAASTA UAV to counter deadly Russian drones The company claims that Ghost-X is a UAS designed specifically for reconnaissance, security, and force protection that is extremely modular, adaptable, and expeditionary.Advanced versionThe Ghost platform, which came with a flexible and rail-centric architecture, was intended to adapt to user demands. In less than 2 minutes, a single operator can put it together and have it ready for takeoff. Ghost has also operated in a range of operational situations under challenging weather conditions.According to Anduril, Ghost-X goes even further to integrate additional propulsion, payloads, and software to fulfill the needs of operators in difficult conditions throughout the globe.The enhanced propulsion system of Ghost-X now allows for a twin battery configuration that doubles Ghost's overall cargo capacity to 20 lbs (9 kg) and increases flying duration to 75 minutes. With an optional long-range communications kit, Ghost-X may increase its operational range to 15.5 miles (25 kilometers).Ghost-X expands on the modular design of the Ghost platform to offer more payload combinations. A vision-based navigation module providing flying capabilities without reference to the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), new electro-optic and infrared gimbals, encoded laser alternatives from top industry providers, and more are included.Ghost-X can support many payload combinations, improving flying performance and endurance at heavier takeoff weights. "Its ability to incorporate new sensors, communications, navigation, and other modular mission payloads make it a powerful baseline asset for integrating rapidly evolving technologies," said the firm in a media statement. AI capabilitiesAnduril has managed to lessen the cognitive strain and training burden on operators of the Ghost-X by making use of its Lattice software platform to automate mission planning, airspace management, and flight operations.With the effective use of AI, computer vision, and sensor fusion algorithms, Ghost-X can "autonomously detect, classify, and track objects of interest in low-bandwidth and contested environments," said the firm. Operators can plan missions, conduct flight operations, assign tasks to sensors, and navigate, enabling safe and efficient flying with no instruction or training or minimal instructions being fed into the system. The users can also easily manage teams of cooperating autonomous Ghosts using Lattice for Mission Autonomy for challenging mission profiles.Vision-based navigation and automated frequency switching ensure a more advanced navigation and communications system that enables operations in low-connectivity and denied environments. According to the firm, Ghost-X is the "next step in the platform's evolution to deliver autonomy for every mission."