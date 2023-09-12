Ghost-X drone's AI capability enhances mission flexibility

Drones have become an irreplaceable piece of technology to carry out various essential activities in fields like construction, defense, aerial photography, marketing, delivery, agriculture, and rescue, among others.

Firms are making massive strides in improving their versions of drones to cater to more operational requirements. To that extent, US-based Andruil Industries' popular Ghost drone will get an update that features increased payload and longer flying time. Ghost is classified as a group 2 UAV, as they weigh less than 55 lbs (24 kg) and operate below 3,500 feet.

Christened Ghost-X, the new model will incorporate changes made in response to more than 1,000 hours of flying data collected from clients using its Ghost model, including the likes of the UK Ministry of Defense.