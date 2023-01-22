Revolutionary: Giant kite helps sail 21,528-ton ship in Atlantic Ocean

"We are proud to have a solution that can help ships reduce their emissions right now, and accelerate the decarbonization of the maritime sector over the coming years," Vincent Bernatets, CEO of Airseas, said in a statement.

The company has already landed some big shippers and installed some of the Seawing propulsion systems to bulk carrier ships.

"We are pleased to confirm that we have now completed the first installation of a Seawing system for our customer "K" line (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd), Airseas announced last week in a Linkedin post.

"The system was installed on a Capesize bulk carrier in December. This is the first of five K Line vessels to feature a Seawing, with an option for up to 51 further vessels in total."

A 210,000 dwt bulk carrier that will be powered by LNG and be built at Nihon Shipyard will be the second ship to have a Seawing. The installation will happen once the ship is delivered in 2024.

What is Seawing kite technology?

The Seawing integrated solution incorporates kite technology with an automated flight control system created by the aerospace industry to capture wind power.

The system is "safe, clean, reliable, and compact," and it can be easily implemented on virtually any commercial ship to reduce emissions and fuel consumption by an average of 20 percent, claims the company.