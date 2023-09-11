Giorgio Rosa, the engineer who built his own island

Have you ever wanted to escape to your own, private island?

In the 1960s, an engineer took this one step further and built his own offshore platform.

And he did it on a tight budget and with the help of just a few friends.

In the 1960s, Italian engineer Giorgio Rosa gathered a few friends and mounted a 400-square-meter platform in the Adriatic Sea, about 7.2 miles (11.6 kilometers) off the coast of Rimini.

Given that it was thought to be located outside Italian jurisdiction, Rosa felt free to give his “island” a name, declare it an independent state, and proclaim himself its president.

The Republic of Rose Island (Isola Delle Rose, in Italian) also got an official language, Esperanto; an official currency, the “Mill”, which was linked to the Italian lira; its own postage stamps; and even an anthem and a flag.

Soon, the island "nation," which was only a 20-minute boat ride away from the mainland, became a popular spot for tourists, and was rumored to be a party haven beyond the control of Italian authorities.