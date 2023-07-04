New glass: 10X more damage resistant and cuts carbon footprint by nearly half

Researchers at Penn State have engineered an eco-friendly type of glass called LionGlass that needs significantly less energy to be produced and is much more damage resistant than standard soda lime silicate glass. They now hope their invention will help cut the carbon footprint of glass which worldwide produces at least 86 million tons of carbon dioxide every year.

This is according to a press release by the institution published last week.

“Our goal is to make glass manufacturing sustainable for the long term,” said John Mauro, Dorothy Pate Enright Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at Penn State and lead researcher on the project. “LionGlass eliminates the use of carbon-containing batch materials and significantly lowers the melting temperature of glass.”