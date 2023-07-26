Glass-coated DNA is 4x stronger but 5x less dense than steel

University of Connecticut (UConn) researchers and colleagues have engineered an extraordinarily strong, lightweight material using DNA and glass.

This is according to a report by the institution published on Tuesday.

“For the given density, our material is the strongest known,” said Seok-Woo Lee, a materials scientist at UConn.

Strong, lightweight materials are in demand for their application in lightweight body armor, better medical devices, and safer, faster cars and airplanes. However, traditional metallurgical techniques have reached a limit in recent years, and materials scientists have had to resort to new ideas to develop new lightweight high-strength materials.

Now, scientists report that by building a structure out of DNA and then coating it with glass, they have produced a very strong material with very low density.