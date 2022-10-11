In the near future, satellites will beam down renewable energy to anyone who needs it

Auckland, New Zealand-based, Emrod has been in the wireless energy transfer business for over three years now. The company recently demonstrated its space-based solar power (SBSP) technology that it has developed in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) and Airbus, a press release said. This paves the way for the company to plan its global energy grid that could decouple where energy is generated and where it is consumed.

How does the wireless energy transfer work?

The technology demonstration at Airbus's Munich Area Site consisted of a square phased-array transmitting and receiving antennae a little over six feet (1.92 m) in diameter. Using the frequency of 5.8 GHz, the demonstrator system beamed energy over a distance of 118 feet (36 m) and powered a model city, hydrogen electrolyzer, and a beer fridge, New Atlas reported.

With technology demonstrations out of the way, the company can now think of how it wants to deploy its systems on a larger scale. Emrod has a different view on how it will do this. Instead of using far-field systems that could potentially see energy losses of up to 20 percent if the receiving antenna is not big enough, Emrod wants to deploy them using a near-field approach.

The team uses a collimated beam with a phased array in this system, where its energy beam moves as if it were in a virtual wire. Emrod has achieved an energy transfer efficiency of 95 percent with this approach and has plans to bring it to 99 percent.