GM dives into the home energy business in a bid to dethrone Tesla

Travis Hester, GM’s chief EV officer, said the company is making a serious grab for a piece of what is potentially a $120 – 150 billion market for energy storage and generation goods and services.

The main focus of the program is to make GM’s brand synonymous with a whole host of products and services that would orbit the EVs and their rechargeable Lithium-Ion batteries, not just EVs alone.

Keeping up in the marketplace

Hester has said that GM noticed Elon Musk’s moves in the energy markets and sees an opportunity for itself. Revenues in Tesla’s energy arm have been growing steadily over the last few years, to $866 million in the second quarter of 2022. In addition to Tesla, there are a host of smaller lesser-known firms that sell these products like Generac and Fluence Energy, which sell different energy product types, but both share in this home battery and solar panel products line.

“They don’t have a vehicle,” Hester said of those smaller companies, in a statement. “And frankly, they don’t have the dealer network that we have.”

“At that moment, that electrification moment, they have to decide how they’re going to run that vehicle,” he said. “They have to decide are they going to buy a standard charger for their home? Is it going to be a bi-directional charger? Do they want to add stationary storage as a fixed box? Do they want to do solar? And they can go as far into that ecosystem or as little as possible depending on their individual needs.”