GM invests $60 million in AI battery startup for affordable EVs

To accelerate the commercialization of cheap electric vehicles (EVs) batteries, General Motors is investing $60 million into Mitra Chem. This Silicon Valley startup uses artificial intelligence to develop lithium-ion battery materials, which will shorten the lab-to-production timeline by over 90 percent.

“This is a strategic investment that will further help reinforce GM’s efforts in EV batteries, accelerate our work on affordable battery chemistries like LMFP and support our efforts to build a U.S.-focused battery supply chain,” said Gil Golan, GM vice president of Technology Acceleration and Commercialization, in a press release.

The AI-driven platform enables Mitra Chem to test a hundred kinds of cathode designs faster. GM’s investment will help Mitra Chem scale up its operations. The latter will develop advanced iron-based cathode active materials (CAM), providing affordable and accessible EV batteries compatible with GM’s Ultium batteries.