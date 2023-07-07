GM purchases software for predicting EV battery fires

When driving an electric car, nothing is worse than a battery fire. It puts the driver at risk and makes the car unusable.

That’s why GM has invested in a software startup called ALGOLiON that specializes in predicting EV battery fires.

This is according to a press release by the carmaker published last week. The statement highlighted what the startup has achieved.

“The company has developed sophisticated software that uses data streams from EV battery management systems to help identify anomalies in cell performance to ensure proper vehicle health management and provide early detection of battery hazards including thermal runaway propagation events,” said the press release about the acquisition.