GM vehicles could soon be equipped with ChatGPT tech

"ChatGPT is going to be in everything," GM Vice President Scott Miller told Reuters in an interview last week.

The American automaker was developing a virtual personal assistant that employs ChatGPT's AI models, as per the Semafor website, which broke the news first.

The voice-activated chatbot will use Microsoft's Azure cloud service, which has exclusive rights to the OpenAI tech that powers ChatGPT, image creator DALL·E, and Microsoft's Bing chatbot, as per Semafor.

Microsoft earlier spent billions of dollars in OpenAI, the company that owns ChatGPT, with the intention of incorporating the chatbot's technology into its products.

The company that was overshadowed for a long by Google has been stepping up its attempts to integrate more technology into automobiles, including infotainment systems, autonomous driving, operating systems that regulate battery performance, and numerous other features.

Microsoft and GM teamed up in 2021 to hasten the commercialization of driverless cars.

Meanwhile, the global automaker, with headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, started offering "voluntary" buyouts to white-collar workers on Thursday.