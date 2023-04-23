Canadian firms to release GMP-compliant MDMA capsules for clinical trials worldwide

Canadian pharmaceutical firms PharmAla Biotech Holdings and Filament Health Corp have announced the release of their GMP-compliant MDMA capsules for purposes of clinical trials and for use in authorized patients across the globe. MDMA is the acronym for 3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine, a synthetic drug that became popular by its street name, Ecstasy.

Until a few years ago, Ecstasy, also known by other names such as molly or mandy, was primarily used for recreational purposes. However, the lack of new drug interventions in the field of psychiatry and the side effects of existing drugs have meant that psychedelics are being considered a potential treatment option.

To facilitate the quickened research in this direction, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded MDMA and psilocybin – a compound naturally produced by fungi, 'breakthrough' status.

GMP-compliant MDMA

Since MDMA has been abused as a recreational drug, it is placed under the "most restrictive category" of drugs by Drug Enforcement Administration. With the shifting trends in the pharmaceutical industry, the regulatory landscape needs to change and allow the drug to be used for trials and treatments.

While MDMA has previously been synthesized in a non-controlled environment, GMP-compliant MDMA ensures that the same drug is made under conditions supervised by technical experts in an environment that is suitable for the manufacturing of drugs. The drug is extensively tested for its nature and purity before being released to patients or for trials.