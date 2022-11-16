$600,000 GOAT monument is scheduled to meet Musk on November 26

"This was a fun and creative marketing plan for a crypto project. We don't take ourselves very seriously when it comes to the monument," $EGT told Interesting Engineering (IE).

"It's meant for people to enjoy and maybe make Elon laugh a little."

Elon Musk-themed cryptocurrency $EGT is located in Arizona.

Elon's GOAT monument. null

The aluminum monument that took "around nine months to build" was designed by Danny Wang and built by Kevin Stone and Michelle Stone, metal sculptors from Canada.

"Danny Wang is the designer. Spectacle works in Phoenix built the rocket and goat," said $EGT. "Kevin Stone made the actual Elon head in British Columbia, Canada."

The unique monument, which was commissioned by $EGT, has invited Musk to pick up his "historical present" on November 26 at Tesla's offices in Austin.

"Most people thought we would never do it, but after one year of building, the time has come to bring it home to Elon. Really we just want to meet the guy and give it to him. After all, he is the most innovative human alive, hence the GOAT - Greatest Of All Time." $EGT said in a statement earlier.