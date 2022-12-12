This gold-based transparent coating will end glasses fog forever

The special coating is developed using titanium oxide and gold particles. It selectively absorbs infrared radiations from the sunlight and creates a heating effect that is powerful enough to keep fog away from the surface of an object.

How does the gold coating work?

The coating basically employs heat to combat fogging. To heat itself, the coating relies on the most popular and easily available renewable source i.e., sunlight. Interestingly, nearly half of all the energy of sunlight is in the near-infrared spectrum, a wavelength range that we can not see with our human eyes.

The gold coating does not absorb the remaining 50 percent of sunlight, which is UV rays and visible light. Eventually, the selective absorption of the near-infrared part of the sunlight heats up the surface up to 8°C, preventing the occurrence of fog.

“We achieve this heating effect by fabricating a metal layer (gold) at a very specific thickness (called the percolation threshold), where an optical anomaly occurs. This leads to a strong and broadband absorption of the near-infrared spectrum over just a few nm (10 nm in total),” a Ph.D. student at ETH Zurich and one of the study authors, Iwan Haechler, told IE.

The researchers explain that their coating is a 10-nanometer-thick sandwich comprising two layers of titanium oxide and a middle gold layer. The gold part is 12 times thinner than a regular gold leaf sheet.

Since the coating is ultrathin, it can easily be integrated beneath existing standard coatings, which guards it against any outdoor influences such as scratches, dirt, or chemicals. Plus, it can also be deposited on flexible substrates and does not break when it is bent.

Anti-fog gold coating versus existing anti-fog applications

Diagram of the gold-based anti-fog coating. ETH Zurich

Products like anti-fogging- sprays create a very thin film of water on the surface to remove fog. They turn a normal surface into a super-hydrophilic surface having a high affinity for water. However, the problem with such surfaces is contamination.