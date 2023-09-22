Gold nanoclusters could be the key to hydrogen energy

When produced from renewable resources and used in conjunction with other clean energy technologies, hydrogen energy has the potential to be a key component of a sustainable energy future. However, before mainstream implementation of the technology can take place, infrastructure, economic, and technical obstacles must be overcome.

One new solution for efficiently producing hydrogen power is through the use of gold nanoclusters. This is because of the role the particles can play in the process of creating hydrogen called electrochemical water splitting or water electrolysis.

A hydrogen evolution reaction

This chemical process involves the decomposition of water (H2O) into its constituent elements, hydrogen (H2) and oxygen (O2), using electricity, and is produced by a reaction called a hydrogen evolution reaction (HER).