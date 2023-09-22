Gold nanoclusters could be the key to hydrogen energy

Gold nanoclusters could be the key to hydrogen energyThe particles can serve as nanocatalysts to greatly improve water electrolysis.Loukia Papadopoulos| Sep 22, 2023 04:27 PM ESTCreated: Sep 22, 2023 04:27 PM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of hydrogen energy.audioundwerbung/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.When produced from renewable resources and used in conjunction with other clean energy technologies, hydrogen energy has the potential to be a key component of a sustainable energy future. However, before mainstream implementation of the technology can take place, infrastructure, economic, and technical obstacles must be overcome.One new solution for efficiently producing hydrogen power is through the use of gold nanoclusters. This is because of the role the particles can play in the process of creating hydrogen called electrochemical water splitting or water electrolysis.A hydrogen evolution reactionThis chemical process involves the decomposition of water (H2O) into its constituent elements, hydrogen (H2) and oxygen (O2), using electricity, and is produced by a reaction called a hydrogen evolution reaction (HER). See Also Related Does hydrogen have a future as a clean energy source? New study enhances hydrogen production efficiency from water Engineers developed a breakthrough method to generate hydrogen gas in one-step process Enhancing the efficiency of this process, lowering the cost of water electrolysis systems, and creating catalysts that can speed up reactions while using less valuable elements are major difficulties in electrochemical water splitting. Gold nanoclusters can serve as nanocatalysts to promote HER and greatly improve water electrolysis.This is according to a press release published on Friday.“It is extremely difficult to achieve a model catalyst with absolute uniform size, definite geometric configuration, and a well-defined local chemical environment at the anatomical level to establish the unambiguous atomical-level structure-performance relationship. Atomically precise gold nanoclusters can potentially resolve those issues,” said Zhenghua Tang, a researcher at the New Energy Research Institute at the South China University of Technology in Guangzhou, China. “Specifically, gold nanoclusters have demonstrated extraordinary catalytic properties in various organic reactions and electrocatalytic reactions.”The new research, however, is not without challenges. Finding out what quantity of gold is needed to scale up the use of these catalysts, issues with how the nanocatalysts work under adverse conditions, and faulty theoretical modelling are some of the difficulties associated with gold nanoclusters.Researchers hope to address the concerns in future work as well as improve the cluster-based composite catalyst's electrical conductivity and investigate its suitability for reactions other than HER.More commercially feasible and environmentally sustainable“Owing to the rapid development of synthetic techniques and catalysis science, we anticipate more research efforts will be dedicated to using atomically precise metal nanoclusters as model catalysts for various electrocatalytic reactions and beyond,” said Tang. As part of initiatives to create clean and renewable energy options, scientists and engineers keep working to improve electrochemical water splitting technology to make it more commercially feasible and environmentally sustainable. “The cases presented in this review clearly show that exceptional HER catalytic properties are often displayed because of the distinct advantages of gold nanoclusters compared to gold nanoparticles,” concluded Tang.The idea of a "hydrogen economy" imagines a time when heating, industrial activities, and transportation are all powered mostly by hydrogen. Overcoming technological obstacles is necessary to realize this objective. Could gold nanoclusters be the key?The study is published in the journal Polyoxometalates.Science abstract:Hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) is a vital step in water electrolysis toward H2 production. However, conventional nanocatalysts lack uniform size, composition, structure, and a homogeneous chemical coordination environment, causing the retrieval of an unambiguous structure–performance relationship to be extremely challenging. Owing to its ultra-small size, definitive composition, well-defined structure, and uniform chemical environment at the atomic level, atomically precise Au nanoclusters can serve as a model catalyst to improve understanding of the relationship between the structure and its catalytic properties. First, this review describes the fundamental mechanism and significance of HER and highlights the unique advantages of employing Au nanoclusters as a model catalyst. Then, the recent progress involving the promotion and catalysis of HER by Au and Au-alloy nanoclusters is discussed, with a focus on elaborating the structure–performance relationship. The key factors affecting the catalytic performance, including but not limited to the electronic interaction, interfacial effect, size effect, charge state, ligand effect, metal core composition, single-atom doping, and geometric configuration effect, are analyzed with explicit examples. Finally, the current critical challenges involved in this process and future perspectives are discussed. We hope that this review can shed light on the design of efficient and stable coinage metal-nanocluster-based catalysts toward electrochemical H2 production and beyond. 